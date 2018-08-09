JCDecaux SA (DEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.28 ($36.37).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of DEC opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

