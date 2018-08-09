Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We highlighted after 1Q that management seemed to be taking a decidedly conservative approach to guidance this year, and this quarter we again see a healthy beat with little or no full-year raise. We still think guidance is a bit conservative (we’re near the high end on REV and EPS), but besides a small revenue drag from the sale of Prialt, unfortunately there was a key underperformer holding Jazz guidance back: Vyxeos. Jazz’s newest growth driver, from its most recent acquisition, only grew modestly QoQ, missed consensus for the second straight quarter, and Jazz lowered the product’s 2018 guidance 12% at the midpoint to $115-135M.””

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total value of $32,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $3,789,152 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100,950 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.