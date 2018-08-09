Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $184.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
