Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

