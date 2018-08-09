Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.15, reaching $177.73, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,759. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $850,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,239 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

