Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.82.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.15, reaching $177.73, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,759. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $850,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,239 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
