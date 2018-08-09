Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given a $203.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a $203.00 target price by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.
JAZZ opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
