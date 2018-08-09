Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given a $203.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a $203.00 target price by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

JAZZ opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

