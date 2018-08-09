James L. Herbert Sells 39,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider James L. Herbert sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $3,241,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 736,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,195,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Neogen opened at $83.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

