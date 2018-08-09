Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Receives News Impact Score of 0.25

News stories about Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jagged Peak Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the mining company an impact score of 48.7041482485776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.12.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $186,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,533,242.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Davidson bought 11,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $826,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

