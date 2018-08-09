Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

