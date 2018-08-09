J M Smucker (SJM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Smucker have underperformed the industry in the past six months, which can be blamed on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein both top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hit by higher freight costs, which may dent margins in near future as Smucker expects freight woes to linger into 2019. Also, its coffee, and International and Away from Home segments sales were hurt by lower net price realization. Although the above-mentioned hurdles persist, the company’s Uncrustable brand and K-Cup business are performing well with significant sales growth. Smucker’s recent acquisition of Ainsworth is likely to strengthen its pet’s snacks portfolio. It is also taking restructuring actionsto improve its e-commerce channel. Additionally, Smucker remains on track with its cost-saving initiative with $80 million savings expected in 2019. However, estimates have dropped lately ahead of earnings.”

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of J M Smucker traded down $1.38, hitting $110.53, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 75,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,712. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $55,047.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in J M Smucker by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

