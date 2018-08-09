Ixcoin (IXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,379.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Ixcoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,379.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001052 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,011,260 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.