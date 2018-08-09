Ivy Trading Down 15.2% This Week (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Ivy token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX. Ivy has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $7,028.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ivy has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ivy

Ivy was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,316,463 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

