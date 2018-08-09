istar Inc Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09 (STAR)

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

STAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,960. The firm has a market cap of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.16. istar has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. istar’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that istar will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

