iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $167.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.