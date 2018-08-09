iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

