iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,373,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.