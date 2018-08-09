iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Stake Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

