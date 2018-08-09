iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

