iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is Sandy Spring Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

