iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Holdings Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.33 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1999 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

