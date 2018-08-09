Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 683,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 48,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 319,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

