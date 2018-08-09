Iron Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 11.3% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $285.46 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

