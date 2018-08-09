Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Irhythm Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2728658624307 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.02. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,414 shares of company stock worth $8,266,879 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

