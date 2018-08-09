Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Holdings Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Iqvia worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $99,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $32,363,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 374.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 260,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $25,462,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.