Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.08, reaching $47.65, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 2.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $696,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,737. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

