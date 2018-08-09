Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.07 EPS

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($7.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,447. Invivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invivo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

