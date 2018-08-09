Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $126.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $189.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.66 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $44.32

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $186,106,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,704.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,267,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,500 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $175,498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,630 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

