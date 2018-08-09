Investors Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Traders sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $61.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.07 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $78.38

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

