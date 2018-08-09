Investors Sell Shares of First Data (FDC) on Strength (FDC)

Investors sold shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $23.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, First Data had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. First Data traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $24.70

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get First Data alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 149,412 shares valued at $2,948,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Data by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth $56,338,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth $53,331,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data by 49.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.