Investors Purchase High Volume of TransDigm Group Call Options (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,005% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $357.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.64.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.82, for a total transaction of $3,877,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total transaction of $1,618,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,977,454. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $782,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

