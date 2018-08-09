Investors Buy Starbucks (SBUX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $86.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.60 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Starbucks had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Starbucks traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $51.55Specifically, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after buying an additional 4,744,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,983,000 after buying an additional 356,525 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,450,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,241,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,935,000 after buying an additional 308,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

