Investors Buy Shares of Lam Research (LRCX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $167.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.44 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lam Research had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Lam Research traded down ($5.53) for the day and closed at $184.49

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,641,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,561,000 after acquiring an additional 193,629 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,795,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,349,000 after buying an additional 702,660 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,214,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after buying an additional 516,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

