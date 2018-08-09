Investors Buy Large Volume of Party City Holdco Put Options (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco opened at $15.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $507.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

