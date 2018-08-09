Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Holdings Boosted by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,405,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 665,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF opened at $37.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

