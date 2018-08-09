Inuvo (INUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Inuvo had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 30.03%.

Inuvo opened at $0.69 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inuvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology that connects advertisers with consumers through interactions with content across devices in the United States. The company's exchange is digital marketplace that allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

