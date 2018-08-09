Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will announce $18.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intevac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Intevac reported sales of $26.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year sales of $100.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $100.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVAC. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 38,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,317. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intevac by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intevac by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intevac by 145.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 76,640 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

