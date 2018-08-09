Intertek Group (ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,960 ($77.15) to GBX 6,200 ($80.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.08) to GBX 6,050 ($78.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($59.29) to GBX 5,510 ($71.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,340 ($69.13).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group traded down GBX 20 ($0.26), reaching GBX 5,400 ($69.90), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 408,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,826 ($49.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,470 ($70.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 31.90 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.