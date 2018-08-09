Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 10,277 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.4% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 122.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont opened at $67.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

