International Bancshares (IBOC) Announces Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares traded down $0.13, reaching $45.57, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,092. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

