Intermolecular (IMI) & Applied Materials (AMAT) Critical Review

Intermolecular (NASDAQ: IMI) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -4.76% -5.11% -4.15% Applied Materials 19.24% 51.65% 22.65%

37.1% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intermolecular and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.63 -$10.40 million N/A N/A Applied Materials $14.54 billion 3.48 $3.43 billion $3.25 15.44

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intermolecular does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intermolecular and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 3 19 1 2.91

Intermolecular currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Intermolecular has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Intermolecular on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

