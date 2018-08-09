Interlink Electronics (LINK) Issues Earnings Results

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Interlink Electronics had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Interlink Electronics traded up $0.08, reaching $3.90, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,183. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of -0.02. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.00.

In other Interlink Electronics news, major shareholder Leonard Hagan sold 867,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $2,603,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

