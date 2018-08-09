INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (IHG) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,400 ($56.96) to GBX 4,500 ($58.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.25) target price on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,680 ($47.64) to GBX 4,350 ($56.31) in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,584.62 ($59.35).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,684 ($60.63) on Tuesday. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,656 ($47.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.00).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

