Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $48,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,811,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,938,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 604,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 522,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange opened at $73.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $564,628.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,085,519 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

