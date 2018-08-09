Inter Parfums (IPAR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Inter Parfums from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.12%. equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $748,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,923 shares of company stock worth $2,338,861. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 69.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 58.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

