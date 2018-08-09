Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intel by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,094,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,690,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 887,657 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

INTC opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

