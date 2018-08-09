Inspired Energy (INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Inspired Energy opened at GBX 20.98 ($0.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.25 ($0.31).
Inspired Energy Company Profile
