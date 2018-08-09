Inspired Energy (INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Inspired Energy opened at GBX 20.98 ($0.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.25 ($0.31).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

