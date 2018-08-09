Insmed (INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insmed opened at $22.19 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a current ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 755,004 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 967,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 918,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 419,602 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $7,533,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

