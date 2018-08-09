Insmed (INSM) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Insmed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Insmed opened at $22.19 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Insmed by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 90,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

