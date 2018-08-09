Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $270,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, August 1st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $233,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $242,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $634,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $238,250.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 35,397 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $686,347.83.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $231,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $2,043,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,301. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.