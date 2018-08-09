Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) SVP Sells 4,113 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) SVP David Levi sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $56,265.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,113 shares in the company, valued at $56,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vonage traded up $0.05, reaching $13.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,210,000 after buying an additional 3,641,447 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 338,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 743.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 119,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

