Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $263.02. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 186.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,107,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

